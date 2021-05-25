Brattleboro hosts Leland & Gray during an ultimate frisbee match on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Looking very much like a quarterback who once played for Boston College and also wore jersey No. 22, Liam Towle completed a "Miracle in Miami" type of pass early on in Tuesday's Ultimate match on Natowich Field.
And then the senior did it four more times.
Towle finished with one goal and eight assists to lead Leland & Gray to a 15-6 victory over Brattleboro.
"Offensively, we wanted to move the disc around. We moved it with short passes and then worked it down field," said winning coach Paul Paytas, whose team ended its regular season with a 5-1 record.
Alex Parker-Jennings intercepted a couple of throws to pace Leland & Gray's defense. Christian Cannella and Warren Roberts each broke up a pass in the end zone.
"Our defenders were holding their marks and were very aware of the in-cuts. I thought we covered downfield very well," Paytas mentioned.
The Rebels stole a 6-0 advantage in the six-on-six battle, with Towle's two bombs to Landon Beach being the highlights. Trevor Hazelton, Towle, Cannella and Parker-Jennings also scored a point in the early going.
Brattleboro got on the board late in the first half, thanks to Linus Talbot's quick strike to Jasper Everingham.
"Keep up the energy!" said positive BUHS coach Tokeem Talbot, who would then show his players the proper way to mark during a timeout. "Stay balanced and move your feet."
The Rebels would take an 8-1 lead to the break following scores from Parker-Jennings and Roberts, who named his move "the catch and scoot."
Brattleboro then clawed back to within 8-3. After his team completed several short passes, Everingham found Rio Coursen open in the house. Ada Melton-Houghton later shook loose in the end zone and snagged a pass from Talbot.
Leland & Gray would go on a 3-0 run to put the match out of reach. Emma O'Brien and Peter Broussard each ran the disc down past the pylon for a point, before Parker-Jennings threw a scoring strike to Andrew Tolbert following a BUHS turnover.
The play of the day happened down the stretch. The Doug Flutie lookalike worked the disc ahead to O'Brien, she dished to Hazelton and he found Cannella, who passed to a wide open O'Brien in the goal.
Leland & Gray roster: Coaches — Joe Towle, Paul Paytas. Players — Landon Beach, Emily Houle, Trevor Hazelton, Jackson Fillion, Emma O'Brien, Alex Parker-Jennings, Andrew Tolbert, Christian Cannella, Peter Broussard, Owen Woodard, Hunter Fillion, Liam Towle, Warren Roberts.
Brattleboro roster: Coach — Tokeem Talbot. Players — Martin Cataldo, Rio Coursen, Jasper Everingham, Ronan Kennedy, Linus Talbot, Ada Melton-Houghton, Ben Diamondstone.