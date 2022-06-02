TOWNSHEND — Catherine Shine was a star before she even got on stage.
Prior to participating in her school's pops concert, the center fielder delivered an RBI sacrifice fly and a two-run double to help the eighth-seeded Leland & Gray softball team to a 21-5 rout of No. 9 Randolph in Thursday's Division 3 playoff game.
"We did a lot of things right. We made the plays defensively when needed," said winning coach Tammy Claussen, who caught for the Randolph team from 1983-86.
After Ansley Henderson and Hannah Landers returned from a senior trip to Six Flags, the Rebels sent 13 batters to the plate and stole an 8-0 lead in the first frame. Shine's two-run double and a three-run single from Savannah Cadrin did the damage.
"Savannah had a nice poke. She got us going," mentioned Claussen.
Kristen Lowe went all five innings for the win. She fanned eight and walked six, with her no-hit bid being spoiled by Annabelle Messier's single to right with one out in the fifth.
"I'm guessing that Kristen was a little nervous early on. She settled down and pitched much better later in the game," Claussen stated.
After the Galloping Ghosts used three free passes and an error to get within 8-4 in the second, the hosts scored once in the bottom of the inning on Lowe's sac fly and tacked on 10 more in the third. Singles by Ava LeCours and "Hendo" were the highlights during that awesome surge, along with Shine's sac fly to left.
There was a short delay as coaches tended to Landers, who injured her ankle when scoring on a wild pitch during the rally.
"She's a tough, tough cookie," said Claussen, who later gave her left fielder a ride back to the school on a golf cart.
LeCours capped the scoring with a two-run single to right in the fourth.
Lowe would leave a couple of runners on in the fifth, before Ruthie Wright, Ainsley Meyer, Rihanna Dryden, Abriella Hallock, Cadrin and Shine hurried to the pops concert with their eye black still on.
The Rebels (7-8) will play at top-seeded Oxbow (11-3) in a quarterfinal on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Randolph's batting order: Lanie Thayer SS, Shiloh Lake P, Kylie Lawrence CF, Annabelle Messier 3B, Jessney Benjamin 1B, Cadence Mallhoit 2B, Harmony Bradshaw C, Jade Martin DP (for Rachel Coniff RF), Mollie Thompson LF
Leland & Gray's batting order: Ava LeCours SS, Ansley Henderson 2B, Catherine Shine CF, Hannah Landers LF, Makaila Morse 3B, Ruth Wright RF, Hannah Greenwood, Savannah Cadrin DP (for Ainsley Meyer C), Kristen Lowe P