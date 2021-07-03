BRATTLEBORO — When the Leland & Gray and Bellows Falls varsity softball teams were matched up against each other in the first round of the Division 3 Tournament, it somehow felt like it was meant to be.
Their two previous meetings will be remembered for what took place before the games even started, honoring Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle prior to an April 30 contest and then paying tribute to Dylan Landers ahead of the rematch on May 18.
“She was kind, loving, compassionate, and always wearing a smile that would light up any room. Her infectious laugh could make even the worst of days better,” BF softball player Abby Joslyn told the crowd while standing near second base during an infield ceremony for late teammate Spaulding Doyle, who had died in a vehicle accident on April 25.
Less than a month later, the Terriers and Rebels faced off in Townshend — this time to honor Landers, who had played for the Leland & Gray varsity baseball team before dying from injuries sustained in a car crash.
“His spirit will never die in Rebel Nation,” Dylan’s sister Hannah Landers told the crowd before the action began. She would wear her sibling’s No. 12 jersey and also play his position that day.
Leland & Gray’s varsity baseball team would also take the field.
“We’re gonna remember Dylan every day. He was a special kid,” said Rebels coach Marty Testo, following his team’s game against Bellows Falls. “He was an A-plus person. He was well-liked, funny and quiet. He showed up every day and worked hard. He was raised by great parents.”
One year after the spring sports season was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns, facial coverings were required to be worn by all players, coaches, officials, staff and spectators at all times in the beginning. Social distancing was also necessary during the April action.
But, no matter what, it was difficult for anyone to get within six feet of Jack Burke. The Bellows Falls track star won the 100 and the long jump at the Division 2 State Meet, while teammate Luke Parker-Jennings (pole vault) and Leland & Gray’s Hunter Fillion (discus) also struck gold in the finale.
On the diamond, the Brattleboro varsity baseball team went 10-1 during the regular season, rallied to edge Colchester 3-2 in a thrilling quarterfinal and then held on to upset second-seeded Essex 5-4 in the Final Four to become this newspaper’s Team of the Season.
“They were unique. They were different cats than we’ve had in the past. We made quite a run. I don’t think many people thought we’d be here,” said BUHS head coach Chris Groeger following his team’s 13-0 loss to top-ranked Champlain Valley Union in the Division 1 state championship game.
The Redhawks had just knocked out Leland & Gray Ultimate in an Elite Eight showdown six days earlier.
“For not being sure if we would even have a season because of COVID and then not being sure we would have enough players to have a season, we were able to put together a 6-1 regular season,” stated Rebels coach Joe Towle. “We got this program’s first playoff win and hosted a playoff game for the first time. This is a great bunch of kids.”
On the court, Tyler Bolduc drained a couple of early shots from downtown and also played exceptional defense when Brattleboro Unified Basketball scrimmaged Burr and Burton.
“I’m impressed with the sportsmanship our athletes showed, supporting not only their teammates but congratulating BBA players when they made plays,” mentioned Brattleboro coach Tyler Boone.
Delaney Wilcox was busy crushing the ball just across the Connecticut River, leading the Hinsdale varsity softball team with three hits in postseason games against both Franklin and Sunapee. The shortstop was later named to the Division 4 All-State First Team, while teammate Angelina Nardolillo and Hinsdale baseball player Aidan Davis were each selected to a New Hampshire Second Team.
And 38 area students earned a Southern Vermont League honor, including Juliana Miskovich and Brianna Paul of the BUHS girls lacrosse team, BF girls tennis players Ariana Wunderle and Haley McAllister, and Twin Valley track athlete Robert Mola.
Hannah Landers, who had a couple of singles, drove in four runs and also made a handful of catches just after speaking about her late brother during the pre-game ceremony on May 18 in Townshend, was voted the Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Spring.