TOWNSHEND — Is the long drought about to come to an end?
Thirty-one years after the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team repeated, it's two wins away from winning a third state title in program history.
The top-seeded and undefeated Rebels (14-0-1) will host No. 5 MSJ (11-4-1) in Tuesday's Division 4 semifinal at 3 p.m.
A couple of superstars will go toe-to-toe in this one.
Lauren Costales has scored 24 goals this season for MSJ, including the game winner in overtime versus Richford in a quarterfinal. Abby Towle, who is the all-time leading scorer in program history, has 23 tallies for Leland & Gray this fall.
Maggie Parker (8 goals), Mary Sanderson (7 goals), Mary McDonald (6) and Abigail Emerson (6) are also dangerous for the Rebels, who lost a heartbreaker in last year's D-3 championship game.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Proctor will go up against sixth-seeded Arlington.
Leland & Gray's roster: Coaches – Joe Towle, Beth Wells, Ryan Kelly. Players – Sierra Berrie, Abigail Emerson, Amanda Fontaine, Avery Hiner, Ava LeCours, Mary McDonald, Ainsley Meyer, Ruth Wright, Makaila Morse, Samantha Morse, Abby Towle, Maggie Parker, Mary Sanderson, Rihanna Dryden, Jacy Stillwagon, Catherine Shine, Savannah Cadrin, Nyah Ryan, Lily Litchfield, Marley Felker, Grace Wright, Annabelle Brookes, Alecia Bills.