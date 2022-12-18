TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team is off to a 1-1 start, including a 54-45 win over West Rutland and a 67-41 loss to Long Trail.
Luis Vargas has returned to coach the Rebels this season. Bob Culver is guiding the Townshend school's JV squad.
The combined rosters are shown below.
Coaches – Luis Vargas, Bob Culver. Players – Alex Parker-Jennings, Peyton Butynski, Matt Winkler, Ely White, Spencer Claussen, Connor McPhail, Ryder Butynski, Logan Plimpton, Orren Styles, Trevor Stillwagon, River Olsson, Wyatt Beattie, Lucas Gleason, Cody Hescock, Derek Pierson, Colin Dunleavy-Mercier.
Leland & Gray's schedule
Dec. 10: lost to Long Trail 67-41
Dec. 13: beat West Rutland 54-45
Dec. 20: at Proctor, 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: vs. Poultney, 7 p.m.
Dec. 29: vs. West Rutland, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3: at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Jan. 10: vs. Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: vs. Mill River, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19: at White River Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: vs. Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27: vs. Long Trail, 7 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 4: vs. White River Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11: vs. Green Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Mill River, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 25: vs. Bellows Falls, 2:30 p.m.