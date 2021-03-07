POULTNEY — The Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team nipped Poultney 72-69 in overtime on Friday night.
The Rebels trailed by 10 points with 2:45 remaining. Matt Emerson and Liam Towle scored the last 12 points for Leland & Gray in the fourth quarter, including a 3 by Emerson with 6.9 seconds left to bring the visitors within one (59-60). Then Towle went to the line, down 61-59, with 3.6 seconds left, and hit two free throws that sent the Rebels to overtime. In OT, Owen Woodard hit four free throws in the last 30 seconds to help the Townshend team keep the lead.
Emerson made six of 10 trifectas and finished with 21 points. Towle (20 points and 13 rebounds), Kristian Pierson (11 points and 9 rebounds) and Marcus Pratt (8 rebounds and 7 assists) also had huge games for the winners.