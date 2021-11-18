BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering additional open gym and game room hours on Nov. 22, 23, 24, and 26, for those in grades K-12. Those hours at the Gibson Aiken Center will be 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Furthermore, additional public skating will be offered Nov. 22, 23, 24, and 26, at Nelson Withington Skating Facility. Those hours will be 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Masks are required in all town buildings.
Online registrations for various programs are now being accepted at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1. At this time, only credit cards will be accepted for online registrations. In-person registrations must be paid for with cash or checks only.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for a certain program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken office at 802-254-5808.