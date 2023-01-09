BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Subaru downed Lightlife Foods 70-69 in a men’s basketball league contest on Sunday at the Gibson-Aiken Center, behind Tyler Higley’s 22 points and 18 more from Charlie Galanes.
Dixon Painters defeated Toyota of Greenfield 83-75, Evans Construction outscored Chadwick Law 74-71, and The Marina took care of RH Thackston 73-70 in the day’s other showdowns. The Marina’s Ian Fulton Black (42 points) was the top gun.
In Friday’s action, PDSC beat G.S. Precision 79-67 and DMI fell to Tyrone Biggums 79-66. Tyler Clews, of Tyrone Biggums, led all scorers with 31 points.
The StandingsDivision 1: Evans Construction 5-0, Toyota of Greenfield 3-2, Chadwick Law 1-4, Dixon Painting 1-4.
Division 2: Walker Farm 4-0, The Marina 3-2, Zehn Naturals 1-2, RH Thackston 1-4, JSpec 0-3.
Division 3: G.S. Precision 2-1, Tyrone Biggums 2-1, PDSC 2-1, Lightlife Foods 3-2, Brattleboro Subaru 3-2, HWP 2-2, Lawton Flooring/Stevens 1-1, Southern Vermont Sprinkler 1-1, Foard Panel 1-3, DMI/SVT Painting 0-3.