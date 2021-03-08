BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is now accepting registrations for boys and girls youth lacrosse programs, Small Fry baseball, T-ball, and youth softball. The annual spring registration will take place March 17-18 at the Gibson Aiken Senior Center from 1:30-6 p.m. The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be enforcing all policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 set by the governor.
The boys program is for grades 3-6. The cost of the program is $15 for Brattleboro residents and $30 for everyone else. There is a $10 fee for late registrations beginning March 24.
Boys lacrosse players will practice 1-2 times a week and the program will focus on fundamentals and skill building. It gives kids a chance to try this new sport or refine their existing skills.
The grades 3-4 girls lacrosse program will be $45 for Brattleboro residents and $60 for everyone else. The cost for grades 5-6 girls lacrosse players will be $95 for Brattleboro residents and $110 for all others. There is a $10 fee for late registrations beginning March 24. Girls youth lacrosse players will have 1-2 practices a week. Games will be contingent on current state guidelines. All fees include a membership to US Lacrosse.
Children who were born between Sept. 1, 2011 and Aug. 31, 2014 are eligible to play Small Fry baseball. The fee is $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for everyone else. There will be a $10 fee for late registrations beginning March 24.
Those who were born between Sept. 1, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2016 are eligible to participate in T-ball. The cost will be $25 for Brattleboro residents and $40 for all others. A T-shirt is included in this fee. There is a $10 fee for late registrations beginning March 24. Youths will learn the fundamentals of baseball in an appropriate way, stressing safety, skills and fun. Players will be assigned a team and will have one practice and one game per week. Each child will need to bring their own glove.
Youth softball is for those in grades 3-6. The cost will be $40 for Brattleboro residents and $55 for everyone else. A t-shirt is included in the registration fee. There is a $10 fee for late registrations beginning March 24. The youth softball program is designed to teach the players the fundamentals of softball along with providing them with an enjoyable experience. There will be one or two practices a week. Games will be contingent on current state guidelines.
You can also register for any of the above programs by: 1)Going to Brattleboro.org and completing the fillable registration form. Once it is completed, you can email it to recreation@brattleboro.org. 2)Go to Brattleboro.org and print a registration form. Once you complete it, you can mail it to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vt., 05301.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, go to www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and you should click on “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.