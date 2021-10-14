BRATTLEBORO — The Nelson Withington Skating Facility will be offering an Open Speed Skating program on Sundays from 7:30-8:30 a.m., Nov. 21 to March 6.
Open Speed Skating is for anyone 7-years-old and up. This program has no instructor and speed skaters must bring their own skates. Masks are required in all town buildings.
The fees per class are $3 for Brattleboro students, $4 for all other students, $4 for Brattleboro adults, and $5 for all other adults.
The Nelson Withington Skating Facility will be offering Open Adult Hockey from Oct. 27 to March 4. Open Adult Hockey is pick up hockey for adults (18-years-old and up and out of high school). Participants in this program must have full equipment. The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will not be providing equipment. Masks are required. This program will go from 9-10 a.m. each Wednesday and 9:15-10:15 a.m. each Friday. The fees are $10 for Brattleboro residents and $12 for everyone else.
The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering Stick Time at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility from Oct. 23 to March 6. It is open to all ages and abilities. Non-BHA participants are welcome to join. Stick Time will be supervised, helmets and gloves are required, and there is limited equipment available for use. Masks are required.
The schedule is: Mondays — 9:15-10:15 p.m. (adults only), Wednesdays — 3:30-4:30 p.m., and Saturdays — 12:15-1:15 p.m.
The cost for Stick Time is $3 for Brattleboro students, $4 for all other students, $4 for Brattleboro adults, and $5 for all other adults. Fees are not included in season passes.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering another session of gymnastics for anyone 18 months old to 17-years-old. Classes are held at the Gibson Aiken Center. This session of gymnastics will go from Nov. 8 to Jan. 6.
The fee for eight weeks of classes is $95 for Brattleboro residents and $110 for everyone else. The fee for six weeks of classes is $72 for Brattleboro residents and $87 for everyone else.
Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing and bring a full water bottle to classes. Masks are required inside all town buildings.
Monday classes: 3:30-4:15p.m., ages 3-5; Tuesday classes: 2:15-3:15 p.m., Homeschool/Virtual ages 6-13; 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 5-7; 4:30-5:30 p.m., ages 8-13; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ninja class ages 6-12; 5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 6-10; Wednesday classes: 10-10:35 a.m., Parent Tot class for those 18-months to 3.5-years-old; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 6-9; Thursday classes: 10-10:35 a.m., Parent Tot class for those 18-months to 3.5-years-old; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 2-3 p.m., Homeschool/Virtual ages 6-13; 3-3:45 p.m., ages 4-5; 3:45-4:45 p.m., ages 5-8; 5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 6-9.
Online registrations for each program are now being accepted at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1. At this time, only credit cards are accepted for online registrations. In-person registration must be paid with cash or checks only.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for any of these programs, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.