BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering adult pickleball in the Gibson Aiken Center's Third Floor Gymnasium on Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. This program will begin Oct. 19 and will run until April 26.
The Brattleboro Area Table Tennis Club will be meeting Tuesday nights from 6-8:30 on the Third Floor of the Gibson Aiken Center in the Red and Blue Program Room. This program will go from Oct. 26 to April 26.
Adult volleyball will be held on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 in the Gibson Aiken Center's Third Floor Gymnasium. This program will begin Oct. 21 and will run until April 28.
Adult Badminton is scheduled to go from Oct. 21 to April 28. This program will be held at the Gibson Aiken Center on Thursdays from 5:30–7 p.m.
Kindergarten basketball will be held from Jan. 3 to Feb. 14 at the Gibson Aiken Center. This program is for children currently enrolled in kindergarten who are looking to learn the fundamentals of basketball. Skills will be taught in a fun and exciting way.
A youth basketball program for those in grades 1-6 will take place from November to February. Volunteer coaches are needed for all age groups.
The Gibson Aiken Center's free open gym and game room will be available from Oct.18 until April 30. Specific days of the week are designated for certain ages, with K-6 having access Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and grades 7-12 having access on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Public skating at Living Memorial Park's Nelson Withington rink will begin Oct. 23. Skate rentals will be available at $3 per person. Discounted season passes can be purchased at the Gibson Aiken Center until Oct. 21.
Registrations for all programs and activities in the Fall/Winter Brochure are being accepted. In person registration will be held Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for any program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Center Office at 802-254-5808.