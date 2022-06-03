BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, Morgan Derosia and Brianna Paul will be offering girls lacrosse camp for those in grades 3-8. It will go from June 29 to Aug. 3, each Wednesday evening from 4:30-6.
The fee is $55 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for everyone else. Join Derosia and Paul for some skills and drills and to work on the fundamentals and your knowledge of the game. Players are asked to bring a stick, goggles, mouth guard, water bottle, and cleats or sneakers.
Head coach Chris Sawyer and the Brattleboro Union High School varsity lacrosse players will be running a boys youth lax camp June 29 to Aug. 3. This camp will be held on Wednesday evenings from 4:30-6 at West River Park.
This camp is for boys who are in grades 3-8. The fee is $55 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for everyone else.
Participants attending this camp will be trained in the fundamentals of lacrosse. All campers will receive personal attention toward skill improvement and knowledge of the game. Experienced coaches and varsity players will help take campers to the next level of the game. Players are asked to bring cleats/sneakers, a water bottle, a stick and a snack.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Cindy Shippee will be offering a track and field program from June 21 to July 21. This program for ages 6-14 will take place at the BUHS track on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6-7.
The fee is $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for everyone else. This fee includes a t-shirt.
Participants will take part in various races and events from individual to small groups, including dashes, sprints, mid-distance running, running relays and long jumps. This group will meet three times a week, and at the end of the season participants have the option to participate in the VRPA Track and Field Meet if they fall within the VRPA Meet age requirements. Athletes ages 7-15 on Aug. 31, 2022 are eligible to participate. Participants are ineligible if they were high school freshmen in 2021-2022.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, along with BUHS varsity coaches and players, will be offering a youth field hockey camp for those in grades 3-8. This camp will run on Tuesday nights only from June 28 to Aug. 9 at the West River Park Multipurpose Field from 4:30-6.
The fee is $60 for Brattleboro residents and $75 for everyone else. This camp is for players of any level. Coaches will be working with campers on fundamentals and increasing knowledge of the game. There are a limited number of sticks available for use. Players are asked to bring their own stick, goggles, mouth guard, shin guards and water bottle.
You can register in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center or online at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for a program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.