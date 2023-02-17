The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department announced that registration for several programs is underway or will begin March 1.
Youth T-Ball
T-Ball is for those born between Sept. 1, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2018. Fee is $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for non-residents. Registration begins March 1.
During the T-ball season, youths will learn the fundamentals of baseball in an appropriate way, stressing safety, skills, and fun. Players will be assigned a team and will have one practice and one game per week. Each child will need to bring their own glove, water bottle and appropriate footwear (sneakers or cleats) to each practice and game.
Each player will be assigned to a team as well as a practice location. Practices will begin the week of April 17 (weather permitting). Games will begin the week of May 1 and continue until early June.
Youth Softball
Youth Softball is for those in 3rd to 6th grades. Fee is $45 for Brattleboro residents and $60 for non-residents. Registration begins March 1.
Youth will learn the fundamentals of softball in an appropriate way, stressing safety, skills, and fun. Players will be assigned to a team and will have 2-3 games and practices a week at Living Memorial Park or away against neighboring towns such as Vernon, Erving, Hinsdale, Northfield and Greenfield. Each child will need to bring their own glove, water bottle and appropriate footwear (sneakers or cleats) to each practice and game.
Practices will begin the week of April 17 (weather permitting). Games will begin the week of May 1 and continue until early June.
Boys Youth Lacrosse
Boys Youth Lacrosse is for those in 3rd to 6th grades. Fee is $20 for Brattleboro residents and $35 for non-residents. Registration begins March 1.
Boys Youth Lacrosse will have 1-2 practices a week focusing on fundamentals and skill building. Try a new sport or refine your skills! A minimum of 10 participants are required to run each age group.
Participants should provide their own equipment. This includes mouth guards, cleats or sneakers, a water bottle, a stick, and helmets/pads. Contact the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department office at 802-254-5808 if you need equipment — there is a limited supply available. At this time this group is strictly skills and drills based and will not play any games against other towns.
Practices will begin the week of April 17 (weather permitting) and will continue until early June.
Girls Youth Lacrosse
Girls Youth Lacrosse is for those in 3rd to 6th grades. Fee is $20 for Brattleboro residents and $35 for non-residents. Registration begins March 1.
Girls Youth Lacrosse will have 1-2 practices a week focusing on fundamentals and skill building. Try a new sport or refine your skills! A minimum of 10 participants are required to run each age group. Participants should provide their own equipment. This includes mouth guards, cleats or sneakers, a water bottle, a stick, and goggles. Contact the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department office at 802-254-5808 if you need equipment — there is a very limited supply available. At this time this group is strictly skills and drills based and will not play any games against other towns.
Practices will begin the week of April 17 and will continue until early June.
Youth Fencing Class
Brattleboro Recreation and Parks and instructor Reily Mumpton will be offering Fencing class for those ages 7-12 years old at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main Street.
In this class you will explore an introduction to Western Martial Arts and the forms of combat pursued and developed within Medieval Europe. Students will learn the basics of combat, self-defense, and a history of swordplay within medieval society. Bring comfortable, clean soled shoes, and prepare to lunge into action!
Class will be offered March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6. Classes will be from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. or 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. The fees are $100 for Brattleboro residents and $115 for non-residents. Space is limited and this camp fills at eight participants.
Youth Chess Classes
Another session of Youth Chess Classes will be offered from Feb.17 to April 28. There will be no class on Feb. 24. The fee is $55 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for non-residents.
Intermediate classes will take place on Fridays from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. These players must know basic checkmate and a few tactics and strategies. Beginner classes will be on Fridays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Eric Strickland is the instructor.
Registration is available now for youth fencing and youth chess classes. Online registration for all other programs begins March 1:
In person Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main Street.
Online registration for all programs is at this link: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html. There is a $10 fee for late registration for T-ball, softball and lacrosse beginning March 27.
For all programs, events, facility information and more visit the website at www.brattleboro.org. Hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let them know by five days in advance. “Like” Brattleboro Recreation and Parks on Facebook and follow on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.” For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.