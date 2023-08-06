BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for youth soccer for grades one through six.
The teams for grades one through six will have one practice and one game a week.
The fifth and sixth grade teams will be participating in the Tri-County League and will have games against neighboring towns.
Shin guards are required by all participants for all games and practices. Those planning to participate should also bring a full water bottle.
The fee is $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for non-Brattleboro residents.
Online and in-person registrations begin Aug. 7 at 9 a.m. Those who wish to register online may visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
Those who wish to register in person may do so at the Gibson Aiken Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 to 4:30 p.m.
There is a $10 fee for late registration beginning on Friday, Sept. 1. Anyone registering on or after Sept. 8 must come to the Gibson Aiken Center Main Office to be added to a waitlist and will be permitted to register for the program if there is space available.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. Anyone that requires special needs for the program should notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 to 5 p.m.