BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for Kindergarten Soccer.
Kindergarten soccer will meet on Mondays from Sept. 11 until Oct. 16. The group will not meet on Oct. 19.
There will be two options for Kindergarten Soccer. The first will run from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and the second will run from 5 to 5:45 p.m. Both time options have a maximum of 15 participants per group.
Shin guards are required for all games and practices and participants should bring a full water bottle.
Volunteer coaches are also needed. Anyone interested is encouraged to contact the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808.
The fee for the program is $25 for Brattleboro residents and $40 for non-Brattleboro residents.
Those who wish to register online may visit the website below and click on “Youth Sports.”
https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html
Those who wish to register in person may do so at the Gibson Aiken Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 to 4:30 p.m.
There is a $10 fee for late registration beginning on Friday, Sept. 1. Anyone registering on or after Sept. 8 must come to the Gibson Aiken Center Main Office to be added to a waitlist and will be permitted to register for the program if there is space available.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more visit www.brattleboro.org. Once on the page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. Anyone that requires special needs for the program should notify the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department five days in advance.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department can be found on Facebook and on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”.
For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. or 1 to 5 p.m.