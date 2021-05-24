WINCHESTER, N.H. — Hillary Renaud is currently sitting fourth in the Street Stocks standings at Monadnock Speedway.
The Vernon, Vt. resident finished third last weekend behind Chris Buffone and Tim Wenzel. Vernon's Pat Houle (9th in points) placed 11th in the Mini Stocks heat.
Vernon's Solomon Brow is ranked 16th in NHSTRA Modifieds. Other area drivers competing on the Winchester track this season are: Hinsdale's Rocky Smith, Steven Zebrowski, Tim LeBlanc, Joshua Hubbard and Adam Sprague; Tim Shepard of Bellows Falls; and Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien.
On Saturday, Monadnock Speedway will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a special Teddy Bear Pools Street Stock 50-lapper, NHSTRA Modifieds, and much more. The admission prices will be $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students. Post time is 7 p.m.