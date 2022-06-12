WINCHESTER, N.H. — Hinsdale's Tim LeBlanc placed fourth in the 50-lap Mini Stock feature race at Monadnock Speedway over the weekend. Greg Millette, Julia Raymond and Gordon Farnum all reached the podium.
Hillary Renaud, of Vernon, took third in the Street Stocks race. She has finished in the top five in all six starts this season.
Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien wound up fifth in the Late Model Sportsman heat. He crossed the stripe after Justin Littlewood, Ryan Bell, Ryan Currier and Cole Littlewood.
Also taking the checkered flag were: Brian Chapin (NHSTRA Modifieds), Kenny Thompson (Street Stocks) and Owen Zilinski (Young Guns).
The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Granite State Pro Stocks will headline Saturday night's card at Monadnock Speedway. The racing will begin at 4:45 p.m.