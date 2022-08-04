WINCHESTER, N.H. — NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Young Guns, and New England Antique Racers are all on the Saturday racing card at Monadnock Speedway. The action will begin at 6 p.m.
The general admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military (with proof of service), $5 for ages 11-18, and free for ages 10 and under.
Vernon's Hillary Renaud is currently third in the Street Stocks standings with 440 points. In her 10 races this year, she has nine top-five finishes.
In the Late Model Sportsman division, Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien is fourth in the standings and Hinsdale's Rocky Smith is ranked ninth.
The top 10 in points for each of the local track's series are shown below.
Street Stocks
1. Timothy Wenzel (466 points)
2. Keith Johnson (446)
3. HILLARY RENAUD (440)
4. Kenny Thompson (406)
5. Daniel Robinson (352)
6. Isabella Michella (246)
7. Michael Robinson (230)
8. Chris Castor (224)
9. Nathaniel Nunez (222)
10. Christopher Buffone (168)
Late Model Sportsman
1. Cole Littlewood (458 points)
2. Justin Littlewood (458)
3. Ryan Currier (458)
4. KEVIN VAUDRIEN (400)
5. Nancy Muni-Ruot (372)
6. Samuel Silva (356)
7. Ryan Bell (318)
8. Daniel Comeau (304)
9. ROCKY SMITH (170)
10. Ricky Bly (136)
NHSTRA Modifieds
1. Tyler Leary (414 points)
2. Ben Byrne (408)
3. Nathan Wenzel (378)
4. Aaron Fellows (262)
5. Eric LeClair (246)
6. James Cloutier (212)
7. Brian Chapin (206)
8. Scott MacMichael (126)
9. Trevor Bleau (94)
10. Russell Hersey Jr. (88)
Mini Stocks
1. Gordon Farnum (486 points)
2. Jeff Asselin (426)
3. Kevin Clayton (402)
4. Cameron Sontag (398)
5. Kevin McKnight (380)
6. Christopher Sontag (374)
7. Jeff Heath (334)
8. Louie Maher (268)
9. Timothy Griffith (260)
10. Deion Russell (236)
Pure Stocks
1. Chris Davis (406 points)
2. JD Stockwell (392)
3. Kyle Robinson-Newell (354)
4. Zachary Phillips (306)
5. Zachary Zilinski (304)
6. Dominick Stafford (292)
7. William Graham (278)
8. Damien Houle (254)
9. Ron Burgess Jr. (236)
10. James Zellman (218)
July 23 Young Guns results
1. Addison Brooks
2. Aaliyah Tacy
3. Traver Michaud
4. Markus O'Neil
5. Jaimielynn Flannery
6. Owen Zilinski
7. Hunter Duquette