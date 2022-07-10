WINCHESTER, N.H. — Hillary Renaud wound up fourth in the Street Stock race on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway. The Vernon resident finished behind Kenny Thompson, Keith Johnson and Timothy Wenzel.
Renaud has finished in the top five in eight of her nine races this year. She is currently third in the series standings, 22 points behind Wenzel and 18 points behind Johnson.
Tyler Leary (NHSTRA Modifieds), Gordon Farnum (Mini Stocks), Zachary Zilinski (Pure Stocks), Owen Zilinski (Young Guns) and Steve Miller (Six Shooters) all took the checkered flag.
The Iron Mike Memorial will be the feature on July 23. Monadnock Speedway will be on summer break this weekend.
The complete results from Saturday are shown below.
Street Stocks
1. Kenny Thompson
2. Keith Johnson
3. Timothy Wenzel
4. HILLARY RENAUD
5. Colby Kokosa
6. Nathaniel Nunez
7. Isabella Michella
8. Daniel Robinson
NHSTRA Modifieds
1. Tyler Leary
2. Ben Byrne
3. Aaron Fellows
4. Scott MacMichael
5. Matt Nelson
6. Eric LeClair
7. Nathan Wenzel
Mini Stocks
1. Gordon Farnum
2. Kevin Clayton
3. Cameron Sontag
4. Louie Maher
5. Jeff Asselin
6. Jeff Heath
7. Kevin McKnight
8. Christopher Sontag
9. Deion Russell
10. Timothy Griffith
Pure Stocks
1. Zachary Zilinski
2. Chris Davis
3. JD Stockwell
4. Edward Petruskevicius
5. William Graham
6. Chris Chambers
7. Kyle Robinson-Newell
8. Damien Houle
9. Zachary Phillips
10. Dominick Stafford
11. Ron Burgess Jr.
12. Teagan Edson
13. Carter Chamberlin
Young Guns
1. Owen Zilinski
2. Markus O'Neil
3. Addison Brooks
4. Jaimielynn Flannery
5. Aaliyah Tacy
6. Hunter Duquette
Six Shooters
1. Steve Miller
2. John Voorhees
3. Steve Miller Jr.
4. Bucky Thibodeau