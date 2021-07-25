WINCHESTER, N.H. — Hillary Renaud placed fourth in the Street Stocks race on Saturday evening at Monadnock Speedway.
The Vernon resident, who was the runner-up in her heat and then started fifth on the grid, is now ranked fourth in the series point standings. She wound up fifth in her only other race this month.
In the Late Model Sportsman A feature, Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien and Hinsdale's Rocky Smith ended up eighth and ninth, respectively. Vernon's Patrick Houle finished eighth in the Mini Stocks event.
On Aug. 7, the racing at Monadnock Speedway is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, Mini Stocks, Young Guns, Six Shooters, and NE Antique Racers will all take to the track.
Street Stocks
1. Nathan Wenzel, 372 points
2. Christopher Buffone, 346
3. Timothy Wenzel, 340
4. HILLARY RENAUD (of Vernon VT), 332
5. Paul Smith, 310
6. Rupert Thompson, 304
7. Keith Johnson, 262
8. Nathaniel Nunez, 244
9. Jason Kozacka, 206
10. Thomas O'Sullivan, 144
Modified Class
1. Lauren Black, 100 points
2. John Baptistella, 94
3. Tim Bidwell, 86
T4. TIM FISET JR. (Of Ashuelot NH), 76
T4. Kerry Hall, 76
6. DENNIS LABBY (of Hinsdale NH), 74
7. Barry Hall, 68
8. Lance Lafontaine, 60
T9. Skylar Bascom, 52
T9. Clifford Champlin, 52
8 Cylinder
1. Pat Hall, 100 points
2. Russell Henry, 94
3. Craig Lehman, 90
4. Lance Lafontaine, 82
5. Shane Deming, 78
6. Tim Allis, 72
7. JOSH WHALEN (of Westminster VT), 68
8. Adam Whitcomb, 64
9. Owen Fiset, 54
10. Steven Johnson, 48
4-6 Cylinder
1. Matt O'Brien, 100 points
2. David Fraczek, 96
3. Pat Hall, 84
T4. Shane Deming, 82
T4. Tim Allis, 82
T4. Cody Raymond, 82
7. Matthew Cannon, 58
T8. JOSH WHALEN (of Westminster VT), 52
T8. Tammi Cannon, 52
10. Michael Willard, 50