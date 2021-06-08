WINCHESTER, N.H. — Vernon's Hillary Renaud wound up fifth in Saturday's Street Stocks series race at Monadnock Speedway.
Renaud is now second in the standings, just 16 points behind leader Nathan Wenzel of Granby, Mass. She has four consecutive top-five finishes.
Westminster's Josh Whalen is currently ranked fifth in the 4-6 Cylinder division. He placed fifth in the May 23 race.
On June 12, the NHSTRA Modifieds will run twin 35-lap Quest For The Cup events atop a full card of racing at Monadnock Speedway. The action will begin at 5 p.m.