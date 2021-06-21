WINCHESTER, N.H. — Vernon's Hillary Renaud ended up sixth in Saturday's 50-lap Teddy Bear Pools and Spas Street Stock main event at Monadnock Speedway.
Tim Wenzel took the lead 20 laps in and was able to on for the victory. Nathan Wenzel, Christopher Buffone, Tim Wenzel and Renaud are now the top four in the series standings.
Westminster's Josh Whalen (4-6 Cylinder and 8 Cylinder), Hinsdale's Seth Wiggin (8 Cylinder), and Hinsdale's Tim LeBlanc (Mini Stocks) are the other area drivers in the top 10 for their division.
The ground-pounding ISMA Super Modified will battle for 75 laps, atop a full card of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series events, on June 26 at Monadnock Speedway. The special starting time for this event is 5 p.m.