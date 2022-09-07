WINCHESTER, N.H. — With only two events remaining this season, Monadnock Speedway will return to action on Saturday with its annual Open Track Party held from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a six-division card of racing including a 50-lap NHSTRA Late Model Sportsman Race For The Ring event.
Hillary Renaud, who wired the 25-lap Street Stock feature last weekend for her second win in a row, is now just 60 points behind the division leader. The Vernon resident has finished in the top five in 13 out of 15 races this year.
In the latest Late Model Sportsman heat, Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien wound up fifth and Hinsdale's Rocky Smith placed ninth.
Other area drivers currently ranked in the top 10 at Monadnock Speedway are: Josh Whalen (Westminster), Dennis Labby (Hinsdale), Seth Wiggin (Hinsdale), Bryer Barnett (Saxton's River) and Steven Shuey (Vernon).
The current standings are shown below.
Street Stocks
1. Timothy Wenzel (706 points)
2. Keith Johnson (684)
3. HILLARY RENAUD (646)
4. Kenny Thompson (616)
5. Daniel Robinson (436)
6. Nathaniel Nunez (368)
7. Micael Robinson (348)
8. Isabella Michella (326)
9. Christopher Buffone (308)
10. Chris Castor (296)
Late Model Sportsman
1. Cole Littlewood (658 points)
2. Justin Littlewood (648)
3. Ryan Currier (594)
4. KEVIN VAUDRIEN (520)
5. Nancy Muni-Ruot (514)
6. Ryan Bell (494)
7. Daniel Comeau (370)
8. Samuel Silva (356)
9. Matthew Winter (250)
10. ROCKY SMITH (236)
4-6 Cylinder
1. David Fraczek (140 points)
2. JOSH WHALEN (138)
3. Michael Willard (114)
4. Kevin Carey Sr. (112)
5. Tim Allis (110)
6. Carter Dingman (108)
7. Scott Wallace (82)
8. Matt O'Brien (80)
9. Connor O'Brien (78)
10. Maddy Bowers (62)
8 Cylinder
1. Craig Lehman (150 points)
2. JOSH WHALEN (134)
3. Dylan Hall (132)
4. Matt O'Brien (118)
5. Tim Allis (102)
6. Mike Duggan (92)
7. Jason Freeman (84)
8. Kerry Hall (76)
9. Michael Willard (74)
10. STEVEN SHUEY (72)
Modified Class
1. James Munroe (150 points)
2. Jeff Springer (140)
3. Lauren Black (132)
4. DENNIS LABBY (128)
5. John Baptistella (126)
6. BRYER BARNETT (124)
7. Karine Swan (86)
8. SETH WIGGIN (84)
9. Skylar Bascom (82)
10. Mike Duggan (72)