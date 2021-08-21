WINCHESTER, N.H. — Putney’s Dana Shepard and Vernon’s Patrick Houle placed eighth and 10th, respectively, in last Saturday’s Mini Stocks A Feature at Monadnock Speedway.
The Teddy Bear Pool Street Stock Triple Crown is scheduled for today at 6 p.m. NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Young Guns, and NELCAR will all take to the track.
Vernon’s Hillary Renaud is currently fourth in the Street Stock standings, trailing series leader Nathan Wenzel by 54 points. Hinsdale’s Rocky Smith sits 10th in the Late Model Sportsman division.
Street Stocks
1. Nathan Wenzel (03), 460 points
2. Christopher Buffone (2), 442
3. Timothy Wenzel (83), 410
4. HILLARY RENAUD (88), 406
5. Rupert Thompson (28), 388
6. Paul Smith (1X), 378
7. Keith Johnson (4NH), 324
8. Nathaniel Nunez (15), 276
9. Jason Kozacka (43), 250
10. Thomas O’Sullivan (4), 194
Late Model Sportsman
1. Camdyn Curtis (77), 458 points
2. Austin Brehio (12), 456
3. Justin Littlewood (37), 396
4. Cole Littlewood (73), 394
5. Daniel Comeau (09), 346
6. Nancy Muni-Ruot (96), 326
7. Ryan Currier (3), 276
8. Chase Curtis (88), 270
9. Robert Hagar (01), 234
10. ROCKY SMITH (70), 208