WINCHESTER, N.H. — Hillary Renaud won the Street Stocks race on Saturday evening at Monadnock Speedway.
It was the first victory of the year for the Vernon resident. She now has a dozen top five finishes in 14 starts.
Renaud sits third in the series standings with 546 points. Timothy Wenzel (612 points) and Keith Johnson (590) are both ahead of her.
In the recent Late Model Sportsman event, Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien placed seventh and Hinsdale's Rocky Smith ended up 10th. Patrick Houle, of Vernon, took ninth in the Mini Stocks showdown.
The Pro 4 Modified Paul Roach Memorial will be the feature on Sept. 3. Also on the card at Monadnock Speedway will be NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, Pure Stocks, Young Guns, and STAR Antique Racers. The action will begin at 6 p.m.
Saturday's complete results are shown below.
Street Stocks
1. HILLARY RENAUD
2. Keith Johnson
3. Timothy Wenzel
4. Christopher Buffone
5. Kenny Thompson
6. Nathaniel Nunez
7. Isabella Michella
8. Tyler Janovsky
9. Chris Castor
Late Model Sportsman
1. Cole Littlewood
2. Ryan Bell
3. Justin Littlewood
4. Ryan Currier
5. Camdyn Curtis
6. Matthew Winter
7. KEVIN VAUDRIEN
8. Daniel Comeau
9. Leighton Lutz
10. ROCKY SMITH
11. Nancy Mini-Ruot
Mini Stocks
1. Gordon Farnum
2. Robert Williams
3. Cameron Sontag
4. Kevin Clayton
5. Jeff Heath
6. Kevin McKnight
7. Timothy Griffith
8. Christopher Sontag
9. PATRICK HOULE
10. David Thibodeau
11. William Chaffee
NHSTRA MODIFIEDS
1. Todd Patnode
2. Trevor Bleau
3. Brian Roble
4. Tyler Leary
5. Brian Chapin
6. Scott Zilinski
7. Nathan Wenzel
8. Aaron Fellows
9. Angelo Belsito
10. Cole Littlewood
11. Eric LeClair
12. Kimberley Rivet
13. Andrew Martell
14. Ben Byrne
15. Andrew Major
16. Tyler Jarvenpaa
Young Guns
1. Hunter Duquette
2. Owen Zilinski
3. Markus O'Neil
4. Aaliyah Tacy
5. Jaimielynn Flannery