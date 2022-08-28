Hillary

Hillary Renaud, of Vernon, won the Street Stocks race on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway.

WINCHESTER, N.H. — Hillary Renaud won the Street Stocks race on Saturday evening at Monadnock Speedway. 

It was the first victory of the year for the Vernon resident. She now has a dozen top five finishes in 14 starts.

Renaud sits third in the series standings with 546 points. Timothy Wenzel (612 points) and Keith Johnson (590) are both ahead of her.

In the recent Late Model Sportsman event, Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien placed seventh and Hinsdale's Rocky Smith ended up 10th. Patrick Houle, of Vernon, took ninth in the Mini Stocks showdown.

The Pro 4 Modified Paul Roach Memorial will be the feature on Sept. 3. Also on the card at Monadnock Speedway will be NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsman, Pure Stocks, Young Guns, and STAR Antique Racers. The action will begin at 6 p.m.

Saturday's complete results are shown below.

Street Stocks

1. HILLARY RENAUD

2. Keith Johnson

3. Timothy Wenzel

4. Christopher Buffone

5. Kenny Thompson

6. Nathaniel Nunez

7. Isabella Michella

8. Tyler Janovsky

9. Chris Castor

Late Model Sportsman

1. Cole Littlewood

2. Ryan Bell

3. Justin Littlewood

4. Ryan Currier

5. Camdyn Curtis

6. Matthew Winter

7. KEVIN VAUDRIEN

8. Daniel Comeau

9. Leighton Lutz

10. ROCKY SMITH

11. Nancy Mini-Ruot

Mini Stocks

1. Gordon Farnum

2. Robert Williams

3. Cameron Sontag

4. Kevin Clayton

5. Jeff Heath

6. Kevin McKnight

7. Timothy Griffith

8. Christopher Sontag

9. PATRICK HOULE

10. David Thibodeau

11. William Chaffee

NHSTRA MODIFIEDS

1. Todd Patnode

2. Trevor Bleau

3. Brian Roble

4. Tyler Leary

5. Brian Chapin

6. Scott Zilinski

7. Nathan Wenzel

8. Aaron Fellows

9. Angelo Belsito

10. Cole Littlewood

11. Eric LeClair

12. Kimberley Rivet

13. Andrew Martell

14. Ben Byrne

15. Andrew Major

16. Tyler Jarvenpaa

Young Guns

1. Hunter Duquette

2. Owen Zilinski

3. Markus O'Neil

4. Aaliyah Tacy

5. Jaimielynn Flannery

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.