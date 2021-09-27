WINCHESTER, N.H. — Hillary Renaud tied for second in the Street Stock standings this year at Monadnock Speedway.
The Vernon resident competed in 15 races and finished in the top five on 10 occasions, including a victory on Sept. 4. She and Timothy Wenzel each scored 618 total points while Nathan Wenzel earned the series crown with 676 points.
Renaud, who is a 2014 Brattleboro Union High School graduate, won Monadnock's Lightning Stocks series championship in 2017.
Hinsdale's Dennis Labby placed fourth in this year's Modified Class. The top three in the division were Lauren Black, John Baptistella and Tim Bidwell.
Other area drivers ending up in the Top 10 in points at the Winchester oval were: Westminster's Josh Whalen (4th in 4-6 Cylinder and 5th in 8 Cylinder), Vernon's Patrick Houle (8th in Mini Stocks) and Hinsdale's Rocky Smith (8th in Late Model Sportsman).