Generally cloudy. High 83F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 8, 2022 @ 2:47 pm
Brattleboro Union High School graduates, from left, Jacob Ellis (2012), Soren Pelz-Walsh (2012) and Landen Elliot Knaggs (2009) all finished in the top four in Monday's Firecracker 4-Miler road race.
Brattleboro Reformer Sports Editor
Shane Covey grew up in Brattleboro and has been the Brattleboro Reformer's sports editor since 2008. He previously covered sports for the Athol Daily News.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.