New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Jan. 1, 2017. Revis is in the conversation about greatest cornerbacks in NFL history especially after his 2009 season during which he shut down the likes of Randy Moss, Chad Johnson, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Terrell Owens, Reggie Wayne and Roddy White.