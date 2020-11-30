BRATTLEBORO — Williamsville's Tammy Richards won the Red Clover Rovers Virtual Turkey Trot road race in a time of 18:24.
Participants had from Nov. 21-29 to run any three-mile course and submit their results. Richards had placed 10th in last year's race on Upper Dummerston Road, which drew 237 competitors.
Guilford's Jack May, Saxtons River's Rory Lincoln, Viki Bok of Massachusetts, and Guilford's Melissa Stewart rounded out the virtual race's top five. The complete results are shown below.
3-Mile Race
1. Tammy Richards 18:24, 2. Jack May 20:14, 3. Rory Lincoln 21:20, 4. Viki Bok 21:54, 5. Melissa Stewart 22:43, 6. Eric Cummings 23:03, 7. Rick Canavan 23:14, 8. Charlotte Gifford 23:21, 9. Michael Ferreira 23:56, 10. Jennifer Smith 24:48.
11. Dariel Echanis 24:54, 12. Chuck Adams 25:14, 13. Maya Sutton-Smith 25:23, 14. James Barker 25:53, 15. Shane Covey 26:20, 16. Larry Feidelseit 27:04, 17. Jessica Montenieri 28:30, 18. Lucas Canavan 29:41, 19. Karlie Kauffeld 30:02, 20. Sheila Pinkney 31:10.
21. Hannah Parker 31:10, 22. Edward Hagarty 31:40, 23. Dorothee Faber 31:53, 24. Cathy Coutu 32:19, 25. Emily Fuller 32:44, 26. David Wicker 32:44, 27. Casandra Martin 35:58, 28. Shari Henry 35:59, 29. Heidi McHugh 36:04, 30. Maribeth Fonda 42:51.
31. Biz Dana 50:11, 32. Sasha Renee 51:46, 33. Isabella Canavan (no time reported), 34. Anouk De Ruiter (no time reported).
1-Mile Race
1. K. Wagenbach 7:14, 2. Adelaide Smith 16:16.