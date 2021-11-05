BRATTLEBORO — In observance of Veterans Day, the Gibson Aiken Center Main Office will be closed on Nov. 11.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering additional open gym and game room hours from 1:30-4:30 p.m. for those in grades K-12 at the Gibson Aiken Center. Furthermore, additional public skating will be offered on Nov. 11 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility.
Masks are required in all town buildings.
The Recreation and Parks Department is now able to accept online registrations at: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
At this time, only credit cards will be accepted for online registrations. In person registrations must be paid for with cash or checks only.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.