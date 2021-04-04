BRATTLEBORO — Twin Valley's Luke Rizio and Putney's Sadie Bell were each named to an All-State Nordic ski team. Rizio placed second in the Division 1 boys state meet while Bell finished ninth in the Division 2 girls state meet.
Brattleboro's Sam Freitas-Eagan, Nolan Holmes, Magnus vonkrusenstiern and Ava Whitney all received Honorable Mention.
The complete All-State Nordic ski teams are shown below.
Division 1 Boys All State: Jack Young (NCU), Luke Rizio (Twin Valley), Riley Thurber (MAU), Willem Smith (MMU), Elliott Austin (MMU), Finnegan Payne (MAU), Calvin Storms (BFA), Jacob Tremblay (BFA), Geo DeBrosse (CVU), Peter McKenna (MAU). Honorable Mention — Sam Freitas-Eagan (Brattleboro), Nolan Holmes (Brattleboro), Magnus vonkrusenstiern (Brattleboro), Taylor Carlson (MMU), Ethan Mashtare (BFA).
Division 1 Girls All State: Hattie Barker (MMU), Rebecca Cunningham (BHS), Quincy Massey-Bierman (BHS), Finnegan Mittelstadt (CVU), Lydia Hodgeman (BFA), Esther Cuneo (CVU), Maggie Payne (MAU), Emma Page (MMU), Maeve Fairfax (BHS), Finley Barker (MMU), Emma Crum (CVU), Eden White (MAU), Av Whitney (Brattleboro), Rosie Brown (BHS), Gillian Fairfax (BHS).
Division 2 Boys All State: Aiden Casey (CA), Jed Kurts (U-32), Cormac Leahy (CA), Tzevi Schwartz (U-32), Elvis McIntosh (MUHS), Carson Beard (U-32), Jack Christner (MUHS), Neil Guy (Mt. Abe), Joe Graziadei (Mt. Abe), Sam Clark (U-32). Honorable Mention: Lucas Palscik (MUHS), Austin Beard (U-32), Charlie Krebs (CA), Zach Wilkerson (MUHS), Leo Circosta (Hazen).
Division 2 Girls All State: Ava Thurston (HUHS), Nina Seeman (LI), Camille Bolduc (CA), Maggie McGee (LUHS), May Lamb (U-32), Isabelle Serrano (U-32), Phoebe Hussey (MUHS), Julia Thurston (HUHS), Sadie Bell (Putney), Maisie Franke (HUHS). Honorable Mention: Ayla Bodach-Turner (U-32), Anna Isselhardt (PA), Avery Knauss (U-32), Amy Felice (U-32), Shams Ferver (U-32).