BRATTLEBORO — After starting the season with two consecutive victories on the trails, Luke Rizio is visiting the winner's circle once again.
The Twin Valley Nordic skier, who prevailed at Prospect Mountain in the season opener and then took first at Brattleboro Country Club in a time of 14:48, received 90 votes to earn Reformer Athlete of the Week honors for Feb. 1-7.
"Luke's sister Mackenzie, a former UVM D-1 Nordic skier, coaches him," proud aunt Kim Rizio mentioned. "I've been bellowing in the snow with cowbells for years."
Rizio is now in the running for a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
The second batch of athlete of the week nominees for the winter season are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Arth Patel
Hinsdale's shooting guard pumped in 24 points during his team's 75-58 win over Keene's junior varsity squad at "the Stable."
Finnlay Fisher
At Woodstock, the Twin Valley Nordic skier placed 10th overall in a time of 19:24.
Jon Terry
The junior forward scored all 13 of his points in the second half, helping the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team to a comeback victory over Brattleboro. The Terriers trailed by as many as 21 points in that season opener.
Jack Pattison
He erupted for four goals and one assist when the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team trounced Northfield 10-0 at Memorial Park.
Liam Towle
He finished with eight points and eight rebounds in Leland & Gray's season opener at Green Mountain.