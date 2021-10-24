BRATTLEBORO — The number on the back of Luke Rizio's jersey is exactly what his rating has been down the stretch.
A perfect 10.
The sophomore converted on a penalty kick versus MSJ, scored an insurance goal against Bellows Falls, and then set up the game winner in Townshend. He was rewarded with 177 votes and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
Bellows Falls running backs Jed Lober and Harrison Gleim, Brattleboro midfielder Magnus von Krusenstiern, Bellows Falls soccer player Jenna Dolloph, BF quarterback Jonathan Terry, Bellows Falls field hockey player Sadie Scott, and Rizio are now in the running for athlete of the fall season and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
This week’s nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply make your poll selection on the reformer.com website by Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.
Aidin Joyce
On his Senior Night, he tallied twice to help the Twin Valley varsity boys soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Bellows Falls.
Brayden Eastman
He posted a first-half shutout for the Hinsdale varsity boys soccer team, making five saves and also booming some punts, before playing in the field over the last 40 minutes.
Stephanie Ager
The Bellows Falls cross-country runner won the varsity girls race in a time of 19:21 at the Southern Vermont League championship meet.
Jordan Persson
He scored a couple of goals for the Leland & Gray varsity boys soccer team during the regular-season finale.
Aaron Petrie
The senior receiver caught a 73-yard bomb, scored on a 20-yard reverse, and also recovered a fumble during the Brattleboro varsity football team's 27-6 rout of Rice.