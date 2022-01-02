BRATTLEBORO — A cross-country skier, a wrestler, and a baller were nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
Luke Rizio, a Twin Valley Nordic skier, won the varsity boys race at Woodstock in a time of 11:47.
Trenton Rumrill pinned a couple of opponents for the Springfield wrestling team in the heavyweight division. The Bellows Falls student took care of Middlebury's Berkley McDerment and Lebanon's Keegan Fredette.
Tate Chamberlin erupted for 19 points to power the Brattleboro varsity boys basketball team to a 51-41 victory over Otter Valley.
Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Twin Valley, Leland & Gray and Hinsdale varsity coaches are encouraged to frequently email game results and details to sports editor Shane Covey at scovey@reformer.com so that deserving students can be nominated for Athlete of the Week honors.