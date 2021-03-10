CRAFTSBURY — Luke Rizio finished second as an individual at the Nordic skiing state meet this week at Craftsbury Outdoor Center. The Twin Valley student was the runner-up in the skate portion in a time of 9:04 and also silvered in the classic race in 10:35.
The Brattleboro boys wound up third as a team with 92 points. Mount Anthony Union struck gold with 75 points.
Nolan Holmes paced the Colonels, tying for ninth in the classic and finishing 14th in the skate event. Tenzin Mathes was even with Holmes in the classic and tied for 24th in the skate, Magnus vonKrusenstiern wound up 17th and 12th, and Sam Freitas-Eagan crossed the line in 19th and fourth in those heats.
The Colonel girls placed fifth in the team scoring with 176 points. Ava Whitney (12th in classic and 18th in skate), Sylvie Normandeau (21st and 29th), Hazel Wagner (25th and 32nd), and Katherine Normandeau (26th and 19th) did the scoring for Brattleboro.