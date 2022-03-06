BRATTLEBORO — A couple of speedy skiers, a versatile basketball player and a hockey hero were all nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The voting will end on March 13 at 9 a.m.
The four nominees are shown below.
Luke Rizio (Twin Valley) won the skate portion of Vermont's state championship Nordic skiing meet in a time of 12:02.9. He previously prevailed in the classical portion, 22 seconds ahead of the silver medalist.
Ava Whitney (Brattleboro) placed 10th in Nordic skiing's Division 1 girls' state championship skate race in Ripton.
Mike Lugo (Hinsdale) scored 13 points to pace the Pacers during a playoff game against top-seeded Woodsville.
Grace Bazin (Bellows Falls student) assisted on the game-winning goal in overtime when the Hartford varsity girls' ice hockey team topped U-32 in a Division 2 semifinal. She also lit the lamp in regulation for the Hurricanes.