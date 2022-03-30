BRATTLEBORO — The 2021-22 winter sports season will mostly be remembered for its pins.
The ones that Bellows Falls wrestler Trenton Rumrill piled up and the ones that the Brattleboro Union High School varsity bowlers knocked down.
“As a whole, we just had a very fun group of bowlers who worked hard to get better throughout the season,” said BUHS coach Will Bassett. “They showed they could beat anyone in the state, and I couldn’t be more proud of their season.”
The Colonels would earn a silver medal on the lanes. They beat Windsor and Burlington during their amazing tourney run.
“Even though we didn’t win the state championship, it was a very special day for us,” noted Bassett.
Rumrill, who won 18 matches over the winter, finished fifth in the heavyweight division at the state meet. He was then voted the Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Season.
“I worked on being a more confident wrestler,” said the 17-year-old. “It takes a lot of courage to get out on the mat in front of everyone watching you.”
The other area sports highlights from December to March were super, scintillating and sensational.
What Bellows Falls forward Jonathan Terry did on Jan. 14 could only have been described as “big time” by analyst Bill Raftery. During the second half of a varsity basketball game against Twin Valley, the senior leaked out, received a pass from Jack Cravinho and then dunked in front of a crowd for the first time in his life.
Hinsdale High School graduate Angelina Nardolillo was what the great Dicky V calls a “Diaper Dandy.” The Little East Conference Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Year averaged 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during her first season at Rhode Island College.
The dagger came from Hartford’s Sophie Trombley, who tipped home an overtime pass from Bellows Falls senior Grace Bazin to end a thrilling Division 2 girls hockey semifinal. Valpo’s Bryce Drew and Duke’s Christian Laettner have both been there.
Just like the Cameron Crazies, Leland & Gray’s pep band and fans brought the noise during the annual Hoops for Hope event in Townshend. A raffle and a duck chuck helped raise funds for various scholarships.
Brattleboro’s Will Taggard was “flat out awesome, baby” on the ice. His 24 goals and 23 helpers earned him Division 2 Player of the Year honors, he reached the 100 points milestone with a hat-trick against Saint Johnsbury, and is now the Colonels’ all-time assists leader.
The glass slipper fit just perfectly over Lucas Forthofer’s bowling shoe in Rutland. The Brattleboro Union High School senior, who has committed to Quincy University, upset Randolph’s Howard Stockwell 189-178 to capture the individual state championship.
However, it was chalk city in the Nordic skiing bracket as Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio won the freestyle and classic races to earn Vermont’s Division 1 crown.