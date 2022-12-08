PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Southern Maine women's basketball team is off to a 2-4 start.
Hinsdale High School graduate Megan Roberts recently joined the Huskies' squad. The first-year student is majoring in Psychology.
Roberts scored 11 points when the Lady Pacers defeated Colebrook in the 2021 Division 4 championship game. She made First Team All-State as a senior.
The 5-7 guard will play at Keene State on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. and then go up against former teammate Angelina Nardolillo on Jan. 25.
Southern Maine's remaining schedule is shown below.
Dec. 10: vs. Castleton, 1 p.m.
Dec. 28: vs. Oneonta, 1 p.m.
Dec. 29: vs. Montclair State, 1 p.m.
Jan. 4: vs. Plymouth State, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 7: at UMass Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Jan. 10: vs. Bowdoin, 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: vs. Eastern Connecticut State, 5 p.m.
Jan. 14: at Western Connecticut State, TBA
Jan. 18: vs. UMass Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: at Keene State, 1 p.m.
Jan. 23: vs. Bates, 6 p.m.
Jan. 25: vs. Rhode Island College, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: at Castleton, 1 p.m.
Feb. 1: vs. MIT, 6 p.m.
Feb. 4: vs. UMass Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
Feb. 8: at Plymouth State, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: at Eastern Connecticut State, 1 p.m.
Feb. 15: at UMass Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: vs. Western Connecticut State, 1 p.m.