HINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale senior Megan Roberts, who started for the 2021 state champion Lady Pacers and scored 15 points in a playoff game this season, was named to the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization’s All-State Division 4 Girls First Team.
Sophomore supers Addy Nardolillo and Brayden Eastman each received NHBCO Division 4 Honorable Mention. The former netted nine points for the Hinsdale girls versus Newmarket in the postseason while the latter went off for a career-high 31 points for the Hinsdale boys during a game in mid February.
Derryfield freshman Elyse Ngenda and Concord Christian senior Isaac Jarvis earned Division 4 Player of the Year honors. The rest of the Granite State’s D-4 honors are shown below.
First Team
MEGAN ROBERTS (Hinsdale)
Ariana Lord (Colebrook)
Marissa Kenison (Groveton)
Katie Loranger (Pittsburg-Canaan)
Lauren McKee (Littleton)
Second Team
Cassie Mosher (Newmarket)
Elizabeth Tschudin (Sunapee)
Sara Brown (Lisbon)
Mackenzie Kingsbury (Woodsville)
Maddie West (Portsmouth Christian)
Sophie Grondon (Pittsburg-Canaan)
Honorable Mention
ADDY NARDOLILLO (Hinsdale)
Lena Nicholson (Newmarket)
Emily Schafermeyer (Groveton)
Emma Smith (Concord Christian)
Leah Krull (Woodsville)
Sarah Muir (Concord Christian)
Sierra Riff (Colebrook)
Zoe Grondin (Gorham)
Ava Plage (Derryfield)
Lilli Carlile (Concord Christian)
Mya Brown (Profile)
Madison Ricker (Farmington)
Kaylee Manzella (Littleton)
Maddie Roy (Woodsville)
Emily Farr (Woodsville)
First Team
Owen Finkelstein (Epping)
Karl Yonkeu (Holy Family)
Thomas Ferdinando (Derryfield)
Cam Tenney-Burt (Woodsville)
Jason Stockbower (Portsmouth Christian)
Second Team
Brode Frink (Concord Christian)
Elijah Flocke (Woodsville)
Gabe Lacasse (Holy Family)
Mike Picard (Epping)
Cam Clermont (Lin-Wood)
Josh Robie (Profile)
Honorable Mention
BRAYDEN EASTMAN (Hinsdale)
Mike Hampson (Littleton)
Colby Bost (Newmarket)
Jordan Roode (Pittsfield)
Jack Krasnof (Derryfield)
Kaiden Dowse (Colebrook)
Mike Maccini (Woodsville)
Brian Weeks (Farmington)
Caleb Runey (Portsmouth Christian)
Chris Corliss (Groveton)
Jake Avery (Lin-Wood)
Gavin Forcier (Nute)
Seth Huggard (Portsmouth Christian)
Kayden Hoskins (Littleton)
Alex Leslie (Profile)