SPRINGFIELD — The Rockingham Swim Team broke four pool records on its way to finishing second behind Springfield in the 1978 Twin State Valley League Championships.
Sean Cota won all four of his races to lead Rockingham. He was part of the record-breaking medley and freestyle relay teams.
Allen Sumner earned three gold medals. He joined Mike Vondle, Rick Noyes and Cota on those relay powerhouses.
Sisters Mary and Sue Hammond each broke a pool record. Also winning a race for the Bellows Falls team were: Marcy Steiner, Jan Sadowski, Jamie Geist and Rick Hersom.