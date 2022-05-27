BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Union High School student Willow Romo will play for Vermont in the USA Lacrosse Tournament in Maryland this weekend.
“It excites me,” responded Romo, after being asked what it means to her to play for this team. “Lacrosse has always been something that I am passionate about, and it feels like a big accomplishment to have the opportunity to compete at the national level. I think I will bring strong attacking energy and composure.”
The Green Mountain Girls will play three games on Saturday, facing off against DC Metro 3 at 9 a.m., Nations United 1 at noon, and Tennessee at 4 p.m. Pool play is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.
Romo erupted for eight goals in Brattleboro’s 10-7 win over Keene this season. She also had exceptional draw control in that game, according to coach Sarah Armour-Jones.
Earlier this year, Romo buried five shots against Hoosick Falls, N.Y.