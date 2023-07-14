HANOVER, N.H. — Brattleboro Union High School’s Willow Romo and Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle will attempt to help lead Vermont to a win over New Hampshire this weekend in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup at Hanover, New Hampshire High School.
The all-star games pit the best seniors in the Green Mountain State against their Granite State counterparts, and feature a couple local athletes.
Towle helped end Leland & Gray Union High School’s 31-championship drought last fall as Leland & Gray defeated Proctor 3-0 in the Division 4 Championship game. Towle scored all three goals in the game. In addition, she broke Leland & Gray’s scoring record with 73 goals, and was named All State.
Towle and Romo were named to the Southern Vermont League First Team and All State.
The girls game will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the boys tilt at 4 p.m.
Vermont girls roster: Brattleboro: Willow Romo, midfield. Burlington: Enya Arentzen, defense. Burr and Burton: Antonia Levitas, midfield. Colchester: Maeve MacAuley, defense. Essex: Courtney Frank, midfield; Madi Jordan, goalie. Fair Haven: Brittney Love, midfield. Harwood: Addelyn Lilly, defense. Leland & Gray: Abby Towle, midfield. White River Valley: Shannon Hadlock, midfield. Mount Mansfield: Leila Monks, forward. Montpelier: Sienna Mills, forward; Grace Nostrant, midfield; Anja Rand, midfield. Milton: Emma Grasso, midfield; Taylor Kieslich, forward. Randolph: Beatrice Lake, midfield. Rice: Claire Vincent, defense. Rutland: Mackenzie McLaughlin, defense. Spaulding: Sage MacAuley, forward; Rebecca McKelvey, goalie. Stowe: Orly Bryan, forward; Ellie Zimmerman, defense. Woodstock: Isabel Konijnenberg, midfield.
Coaching staff: Lori McClallen, Rutland (Head Coach), Kimberly Prestridge, White River Valley assistant, Peter Albright, Mt. Mansfield, assistant, Michael Coppinger, Rutland, assistant