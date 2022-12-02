BRATTLEBORO — Rachael Rooney is in her first season with the University of New England women's basketball team, which is off to a 5-3 start.
The junior guard is majoring in Social Work at the school in Springfield, Mass.
Rooney was voted Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week for both basketball and softball. One of those honors came after she scored a game-high 23 points for the Colonels in a Senior Night victory over Burr and Burton, while the other was earned by having three hits and making three fine defensive plays versus Fair Haven on her birthday in 2018.
UNE's remaining schedule is shown below.
Dec. 3: at Western New England, 1 p.m.
Dec. 6: vs. Endicott, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 3: vs. Roger Williams, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 5: at Curry, 5 p.m.
Jan. 7: vs. Nichols, 1 p.m.
Jan. 10: at Wentworth, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: at Salve Regina, 1 p.m.
Jan. 18: vs. Suffolk, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: vs. Western New England, 1 p.m.
Jan. 24: at Endicott, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: at Roger Williams, 1 p.m.
Feb. 1: vs. Wentworth, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: vs. Salve Regina, 1 p.m.
Feb. 7: at Gordon, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: at Nichols, 1 p.m.
Feb. 15: vs. Curry, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: at Suffolk, TBA