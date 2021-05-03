BRATTLEBORO — Fred Ross III finished second in the 2.4-mile trail race, third in the mile, fifth in the two-miler, and seventh in the three-mile heat during the Red Clover Rovers' first Virtual Fun Run week of the summer.
In order to participate in the second week's free races, simply run one or more of the marked courses on Upper Dummerston Road between May 10 and May 16. You can register and post your results on the RunSignUp site by May 16 at 5 p.m.
The complete Week 1 Fun Run results are shown below.
1-Mile
1. Shane Covey 8:39, 2. Jackie Ferencz 10:25, 3. Fred Ross III 15:37, 4. Yaritza Colliton 19:12, 5. Molly Storm NA.
2-Mile
1. Charlotte Gifford 15:55, 2. Scott Hamm 17:31, 3. David Colliton 19:24, 4. Connie Burton 26:38, 5. Fred Ross III 31:00.
3-Mile
1. Jack May 20:30, 2. Jennifer Smith 21:39, 3. Tony Blofson 24:44, 4. Chuck Adams 26:35, 5. Will Riney 28:16, 6. Cathy Coutu 33:23, 7. Fred Ross III 48:22.
2.4-Mile Trail Run
1. Melissa Stewart 20:59, 2. Fred Ross III 27:14.