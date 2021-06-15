WESTMINSTER — Many of the finest high school baseball seniors in Vermont will wrap up the 2021 spring season at the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association's North-South Senior Baseball Classic to be held June 18. Admission is free and the first pitch of Game 1 of the twilight doubleheader is 4 p.m. on Hadley Field.
The South roster is: Dylan Wright of Arlington; Elliott Graham and Grady Lockerby of Bellows Falls; Brandon Burns and Sam Steinman of Burr and Burton; Jonah Boyea and Matt Haskins, Mill River; Brodie Krawczyk and Ethan LaBatt of Mount Anthony; Alex Polli of Otter Valley; Ryan Alt of Poultney; Ryan Flanders of Rutland; Michael Goodnough of West Rutland; Curtis Barry of White River Valley; and Ethan Lawyer of Windsor.
Leading the South will be Mike Howe of Otter Valley, assisted by Bob Lockerby of Bellows Falls, Matt McCarthy of Green Mountain, Arlington's Jamie Briggs and Otter Valley's Brayden Shannon.
Head coach of the North is Tim Albertson of Champlain Valley. He will be assisted by Tim Root of Essex, Logan Cooke of Montpelier and Troy Busconi of Williamstown.
Players on the North roster are: Christian Vallee of BFA St. Albans; Ryan Eaton of Champlain Valley; Colby Fane-Cushing and Jack Talbot of Colchester; Kam Lovelette and Justis Orton of Enosburg; Stefan DiGangi of Essex; Will Michuch and Matt Selby of Lamoille; Patrick Walker of Missisquoi; Marshall Donahue of Montpelier; Colby Lathrop of Mount Abraham; Shreyas Parikh of Mount Mansfield; Cole Tarrant of Rice Memorial; Zach Stabell of Spaulding; and Barrett Barrows, Jarrett Muzzy and Tucker Stearns of Vergennes.
Two usual annual VBCA events, the Twin State Baseball Classic senior all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire and the VBCA Junior Showcase and All-Star Game, will return to the diamond in 2022.