WESTMINSTER — The Twin Valley boys soccer team struck like lighting on Thursday, scoring nine goals within the first 15 minutes of play in a 10-1 win over Bellows Falls.
Twin Valley freshman Hunter Roth brought a storm all his own. Roth accounted for the first five goals scored by the Wildcats (3-2). His first came one minute into the game off an assist by Steven Oyer. He followed that up two minutes later off an assist from Cody Magnant and then scored three in the ninth, 10th and 11th minutes of the game off assists from Niko Gerding and two assists from Brayden Brown.
“We got off to a quick start, needless to say. Should I say Hunter Roth got off to a quick start. He scored five goals in the first 11 minutes,” Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford said. “He’s just had his way up front. … He was just putting everything on the frame and hitting the back of the net.”
Hayford indicated he intended to remove Roth from the game earlier than he did.
“After his fourth goal I tried to get him off the field. There was a sub waiting for him and he scores his fifth goal,” Hayford said.
Magnant and Brown each tallied in the 13th minute to make the score 7-0.
A short time later, Twin Valley won a corner that, with a little help from Magnant, increased the lead.
“Niko Gerding had a nice goal off the corner,” said Hayford. “It was a corner kick and Niko just one-timed it in.”
Oyer scored shortly after that to make it 9-0 before Hayford began removing more of his starters from the game.
Bellows Falls junior Malik Gordon got one back for the Terriers (1-1) with 48 seconds remaining in the first half.
Brown scored the final goal for Twin Valley in the 73rd minute to make the score 10-1.
Hayford said the game was beneficial for a lot of the younger players who are trying to get up to speed at the varsity level.
“They got a chance to play some good minutes, which is what I need for the future. I need them on the field. So, today, the first team did their job,” Hayford said. “It gives the team plenty of confidence going into Tuesday night’s game that we can score goals and we can score them in bunches and we can score them in a hurry. That’s one of the team’s goals is to always score first and try to get a lead and today we did that.”
The game also gave Bellows Falls, whose season is only two games old, an opportunity to work on different aspects of the game as well.
“We pulled up some eighth graders to fill in (for) some of the guys that have been playing injured,” said Bellows Falls head coach Frank Patterson. “I’ve got some kids that haven’t really played a lot, so they’re learning the spots to play. I’ve got guys that are playing three positions. So, it’s just trying to figure out where they’re going to play.”
Patterson said he also started freshmen Aidan Billue, who did well in the team’s first game, in goal in the first half, before at one point in the game replacing him the team’s regular goalie Andrew Dunbar. Though Patterson indicated he knew Twin Valley would be a tough test, he started Billue in goal because he also wanted to try out a new defense.
Bellows Falls will be on the road on Friday against White River Valley (1-1) on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game. Twin Valley will travel to Arlington on Tuesday for the John Werner Tournament. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.