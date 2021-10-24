WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls varsity field hockey and football teams each capped off a perfect regular season on Saturday.
Sadie Scott tallied twice as the BF stickers topped Burr and Burton 4-1. Grace Bazin and Jules McDermid also scored on Senior Night while Grace Wilkinson and McDermid each finished with one assist.
Jaia Caron made some spectacular saves for the 14-0 Terriers, who earned the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division 1 Tournament.
The Purple Gang coasted to a 49-7 victory over Mount Abraham on the gridiron.
Jeb Monier and Harrison Gleim each scored a couple of touchdowns for the winners, with Gleim’s blocked field goal and 70-yard return being the highlight. Jonathan Terry, Jed Lober and Caden Haskell all added one rushing TD.
The top-seeded Terriers (8-0) will host No. 8 Fair Haven (3-5) in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs on Friday night at 7.
Boys Soccer
TOWNSHEND — Luke Rizio’s corner kick ricocheted off of a defender and into the back of the net to give Twin Valley a 4-3 overtime victory over Leland & Gray on Friday.
Aidin Joyce, Noah Dornburgh and Rizio all scored in regulation for the Wildcats (8-6). Cody Magnant set two of those goals up.
Jordan Persson tallied twice for the Rebels (3-11). Trent Pagach also put away a shot.