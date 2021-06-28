BRATTLEBORO — Jennifer Smith won the two-mile and three-mile races during Week 5 of the Red Clover Rovers Fun Run Series, in times of 14:40 and 21:57 respectively.
Cooper Smith took the one-mile race in 10:29. Lester Humphreys (25:26) prevailed in the 2.4-mile trail run.
Scott Hamm (16:41) and Connie Burton (22:53) rounded out the top three in the two-miler. Tony Blofson (24:04) was the runner-up in the three-mile race. In the trail run, Diana Todd silvered in 30:03 and two-time Australian Pursuit champion Serge Pouliot earned the bronze in 39:12.
If you would like to participate in the virtual Bill Powers Memorial Firecracker 4-Miler, run a four-mile course of your choice by July 4 and then submit your time to the RunSignUp site or to Bob Aube at bobaube@mainetrackclub.com along with your name, age, and hometown.
Legion Baseball
RUTLAND — Jack Boyle pounded out two hits and also drove in a couple of runs as Bellows Falls topped Rutland 15-2 in five innings on Sunday. Post 37 lost the second game 15-6 and dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Auto Racing
WINCHESTER, N.H. — Vernon's Pat Houle placed ninth in the Mini Stock race on Saturday night at Monadnock Speedway. He is now 12th in the series standings with 188 points.