BURLINGTON — Stephanie Ager won the 1,500 and 3,000 to lead Bellows Falls in Saturday’s indoor track meet at UVM, with times of 5:19 and 11:34 respectively.
BF’s Hadley Gleim finished ninth in the triple jump, 15th in the 55 dash, and 19th in the long jump. Shelby Stoodley added a 12th in the shot put while Tatyana Artyukhova wound up 31st in the 300.
Owen Garaffa took 12th in the shot put and Justin Draper placed 13th in the 55 to lead the Bellows Falls boys. Riley Tuttle was 22nd and Thomas Lynch 23rd in the shot put.
Boys Ice Hockey
BURLINGTON — Brattleboro outscored Burlington 5-2 on Saturday.
Will Taggard had a hat-trick to lead the way. Evan Wright and Brett Parsons also lit the lamp for the purple and white.
Netminder Darek Harvey made 17 saves for the Colonels (3-4).