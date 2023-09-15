BRATTLEBORO — The Bellows Falls field hockey team defeated Brattleboro 9-1 on Thursday.
Emma Bazin and Ava Laross led Bellows Falls (2-1) in scoring. Bazin scored four goals and added an assist and Laross had three goals and an assist. Hannah Terry and Gracie McGinnis had a goal each. And Veronica Moore added an assist.
Bellows Falls’ Livie Clough had two saves for Bellows Falls.
Mallory Newton scored in the third quarter for Brattleboro (1-3). Erika Fletcher had 13 saves in goal for the Bears.
Bellows Falls will be on the road against Rutland on Monday for a 4 p.m. game. Brattleboro will face Windsor at home on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
NEWPORT, N.H. — The Hinsdale High School girls soccer team defeated Newport 4-0 on the road on Thursday.
Brooke Pagach scored two goals and had one assist for the Pacers. Aleah Owen and Reese Howard scored the other two goals and Lilee Taylor had three assists for Hinsdale.
Addy Nardolillo recorded 15 saves in the win.
Brattleboro tops Green Mountain
CHESTER — The Brattleboro girls soccer team defeated Green Mountain (1-3) 10-1 on Thursday. Brattleboro improves to 2-1 with the win. Brattleboro will travel to Bennington on Tuesday to play Mount Anthony Union High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.